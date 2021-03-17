Crypto regulation offers India an opportunity that must be seized

In this context, any policy, legislative or regulatory approach to private cryptocurrencies must embody the principles or proportionality and proactiveness. When RBI banned crypto purchases through Indian banking channels, the Supreme Court struck it down, stating that while RBI was empowered to regulate cryptocurrencies, such power must be exercised with proportionality, backed by adequate empirical evidence. According to the Basel Committee, among others, the proportionality principle stems from the need to ensure that any state intervention—in the form of rules, sanctions and oversight—is aimed sharply at the achievement of a desired policy objective. A regulatory strategy for cryptos must not be excessive, but oriented towards mitigating the specific risks they present. There are several risks associated with cryptocurrencies, including their lack of backing by a tangible asset. It means they may have no intrinsic value from a traditional perspective, but a virtual market value. Their price discovery is in uncharted territory, which heightens the risk of market manipulation and has implications for consumer protection. They also raise concerns of information asymmetry, hacking vulnerability and fire sales, and thus of potential threats to systemic stability. Some of these risks are unique to cryptos, while others attend other financial products too, but each must be addressed through sound regulation.