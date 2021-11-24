Crypto regulation will work better than a ban

Apart from their potential misuse, a potent argument against cryptos is the erosion of our monetary sovereignty that widespread adoption of stablecoins could conceivably cause in time to come. Anchored by regular money as these tokens are, they could encroach on the rupee’s role and reduce RBI’s space for macro management. This is a significant risk in need of a mitigative response. Since the inefficacy of a crypto ban would amount to a weak defence of our fiat currency, our best bet would arguably be to let such stablecoins proliferate so that intense market rivalry lets no single token achieve dominance. With splintered forces to contend with, a digital rupee issued by RBI could be positioned as ‘the real thing’ for online use. Official backing would lend it a unique advantage. If it’s well crafted, it could exploit the market’s need for a common standard to attain domestic pre-eminence. This would help RBI forestall a loss of control over commercial conditions. Yet, the ‘dollarization’ of commerce seen in some parts of the world should strike a cautionary note. Digital tokens do not respect national borders, and so their wide usage would weaken our capital barriers. In turn, this would pressure RBI to keep the rupee from losing value both within India and vis-a-vis currencies like the US dollar. Inflation will thus have to be kept low and stable for a digital rupee to stay competitive. Nobody can say how all this will work out. Knee-jerk bans, however, rarely succeed. Let’s regulate cryptos instead.

