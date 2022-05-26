Crypto shall survive the great covid asset chase

Cryptosceptics have had much to gloat about this month, just as a policy pull-back of easy money began to harden its worldwide impact. With ‘game over’ signs flashing large for the great asset chase of covid times, big-risk-mega-return stuff was sure to get whacked first—and crypto duly did. The market value of all digital tokens was placed at nearly $3 trillion last November, before the US Fed signalled its policy shift, but had lost a third of that sum by mid-April, and has lost an even larger chunk since then, mostly after the US Fed’s sharp rate hike of 4 May and the Terra quake in its wake. Concept champion Bitcoin was hit hard. Since it was hailed once as a hedge of the digital age against central bank follies that debase fiat currency, this drew chuckles of irony from critics. But then, Bitcoin’s pandemic spikes spoke of its success as a speculative punt more than anything else. A unit available for under $10,000 in early 2020 had shot past $60,000 by mid-April 2021; it dropped by half, and then soared to an even higher peak last November before it halved again. Yet, despite its dizzying yo-yo moves, Bitcoin is still held in portfolios by long-horizon investors. As for irony, the real rout this season was among ‘stablecoins’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}