Opinion
Mitigate the impact of global shocks on India’s financial sector
Summary
- To safeguard a financial system exposed to major vulnerabilities, India must bolster regulatory frameworks, crisis management and cybersecurity, and also reduce credit misallocation. Stability and sustained economic growth may depend on it.
India’s financial sector has encountered various domestic and global challenges over recent decades. As its economy grows, maintaining a resilient financial system is critical. However, global shocks are now testing financial stability, with lessons for India.
