What is cryptocurrency good for? The concept has caught on but is yet to justify its existence

Bitcoin just notched its biggest weekly gain in more than three years, putting an end to a summer of stagnation. Crypto traders can thank US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose plan to boost bond buybacks spurred the move. But it will take more than that to return this market to genuinely bullish territory.
The 23% jump was largely down to Bitcoin’s part in the ‘dollar debasement’ trade, an occasional flight to alternative assets prompted by worries about America’s heavy borrowing and the White House’s eccentric policymaking.