CUET: Suitable for admissions or a half-baked policy?

However, the CUET also poses several potential threats to higher education in India. One, dependence on tuitions and coaching to crack this entrance test is likely to surge, given its format, which includes sections on general awareness and logical reasoning, which are not typically taught as part of the school curriculum. Coaching centres that offered preparation assistance for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test, introduced in 2010, have reportedly started getting enquiries and enrolments for CUET preparation already. Simply replacing one high-stakes exam (boards) with another (a common entrance test) may do precious little to reduce the pressure on students. The universalization of coaching culture in other countries that follow a similar system of entrance-test based admissions (such as the College Scholastic Ability Test in South Korea and the University Entrance Examination Center Exam in Japan) shows that there is no easy solution to this problem.

