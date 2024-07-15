Self-styled cult leadership: It’s a game of power and pelf too often
Summary
- The easy answer to why cult leaders thrive is lack of education among the Indian masses. But the real reason is the mechanics of power. This is what has defied India’s attempts to foster a scientific temper.
The names Asumal Harplani, Nemi Chand Jain, Gurmeet Singh and Sheela Patel are unfamiliar to most of us. All of them were convicted of various serious crimes ranging from fraud, kidnapping and intimidation to rape and murder.