Opinion | Curate's lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the government’s lockdown strategy to contain the coronavirus outbreak a failure. Curbs that had been in place since 25 March were being lifted, he added, while cases were rising. India’s lockdown, though, like a Curate’s Egg, cannot easily be judged as either good or bad. For one, it’s not clear if there was an alternative. On Friday, the Centre said that by its estimates, 1.4-2.9 million infections and 37,000-78,000 deaths had been averted. Since we have had just above 145,000 cases with about 4,150 lives lost so far, by official data, the save count is impressive. For another, we seem to have fared better than many other countries till now.