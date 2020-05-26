Opinion | Curate's lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the government’s lockdown strategy to contain the coronavirus outbreak a failure. Curbs that had been in place since 25 March were being lifted, he added, while cases were rising. India’s lockdown, though, like a Curate’s Egg, cannot easily be judged as either good or bad. For one, it’s not clear if there was an alternative. On Friday, the Centre said that by its estimates, 1.4-2.9 million infections and 37,000-78,000 deaths had been averted. Since we have had just above 145,000 cases with about 4,150 lives lost so far, by official data, the save count is impressive. For another, we seem to have fared better than many other countries till now.

Nonetheless, it’s a major worry that India’s corona curve is yet to flatten. Patchy lockdown implementation may have played a role in this. Insufficient aid for migrants in our cities, for example, led to an exodus and needless crowds. A key aim was to buy time to boost our healthcare set-up. On this, the record appears mixed. A big let-down has been over the economy. A jumble of dos and don’ts has held business activity back. And the Centre’s relief package has fallen short.

