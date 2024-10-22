Equities reign atop the league table of investment returns
Summary
- In terms of return on investment, investors face a classic choice between fixed-income instruments and equities. Even though the performance of shares has been impressive over both the past decade and last six months, people looking for a steady flow of income should go for fixed-income options.
For any individual looking to invest, the challenge is to choose from different alternatives. The element of ‘noise’ is high in almost every avenue of investment, with contemporary developments able to swing the mood of investors and thus of the market at a moment’s notice. It could be gold today or equity tomorrow. This is where one must be mindful.