Currency managers watch out: the Federal Reserve under Warsh is turning out more hawkish than many expected

Kevin Warsh’s early days at the helm of the Federal Reserve are a tough reminder that when it comes to currencies, the US central bank is not always going to act with the best interests of international markets.
Warsh is signalling he will be firmly focused on controlling inflation. The Fed chief was far more hawkish than anticipated in presiding over his first policy meeting and officials are leaning towards an interest-rate hike this year. That was a surprise because Warsh had presented himself before taking office as sympathetic to US President Donald Trump’s wish for easier money.
The dollar surged in response and looks set for a period of relative strength. That is precisely what beleaguered Asian currencies do not need.