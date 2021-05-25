Current leaders and laggards of a global post-pandemic recovery

Europe is worse off, having suffered a double-dip recession in the last quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, owing to a new wave of covid infections and lockdowns. Its recovery will remain weak through the second quarter, but growth could accelerate in the second half of the year if vaccination rates continue to rise and macro policy remains accommodative. Phasing out furlough schemes and various credit guarantees too early, however, could cause more permanent scarring and hysteresis. Moreover, without long-needed structural reforms, parts of the eurozone will continue to register low potential growth and high public debt ratios. As long as the European Central Bank keeps buying assets, sovereign spreads (namely, the difference between German and Italian bond yields) may remain low. But monetary support eventually will need to be phased out, and deficits will need to be reduced. And the spectre of populist eurosceptic parties looking to exploit the crisis will constantly loom.