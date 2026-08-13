Cussing at work: Where does anything-goes camaraderie end and Posh complaints begin?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every employee, in anger or excitement, frustration or jest, must have used a cuss word in their office at some point. It is a truth far less recognized that sexually loaded words could land users in trouble under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (Posh) Act of 2013 if a complaint is filed.
Office cultures seem divided on the use of such terms. Whether or not anyone feels offended when swearing turns the air blue, 9-to-5 work routines often have them flung around, presumably on the assumption of an empathetic pardon from all those within earshot. Yet, as India Inc turns more sensitive and sanitized, the complexities around cussing seem to have changed as well.