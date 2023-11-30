Customer-facing jobs have not been finding many takers off late
Summary
- Such jobs often demand a disposition of servitude. Front line workers are haunted not just by the tyranny of ratings and feedback, but also customers who are rude and hard to please.
A few days ago, before writing this Pen Drive, I was at the Kolkata airport, where about a hundred passengers were yelling at the two airline staffers at a departure gate. Their flight was delayed for more than 8 hours. They started thumping the counter and raised their voices. Some climbed onto seats in the lounge, took out their mobile phones, and began video recording the incident. Their anger was valid, but their protests were not. If the airline was at fault, why did just two of its representatives face the brunt of their ire?