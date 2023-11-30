Customer-facing jobs have not been finding many takers off late

Some are deterred by harsh exposure to constant ratings and social media posts, a system under which even a remotely ‘unsatisfactory’ experience has consequences. Demanding customers have grown even more so, and many of them think little of subjecting front-line employees to rude earfuls with an inflated sense of entitlement. Mobile phones are whipped out to summon larger powers (like an X tweet addressed to a bigwig). Lack of empathy and skewed power dynamics are pushing many to leave these jobs. Replacement hiring is usually done in a rush, which means very little training is imparted before an unsuspecting employee faces the sort of humiliation that drives him or her to give up.

