Customs duty: India must reform its default payment process to minimize logistical delays

Of the three great taxes India that collects, customs is an exception. Income arises today, tax on it is deposited monthly and returned annually. As for tax on consumption, a supply is made today, and goods can travel the country on an e-way bill without goods and services tax being paid, since GST is due only next month.
Import a consignment into India, however, and the goods will not be cleared until customs duty is paid. It could be the same taxpayer and the same government, but the country’s tax system operates on two opposite theories of trust, separated by a shoreline.