Customs duty: India must reform its default payment process to minimize logistical delays

Of the three great taxes India that collects, customs is an exception. Income arises today, tax on it is deposited monthly and returned annually. As for tax on consumption, a supply is made today, and goods can travel the country on an e-way bill without goods and services tax being paid, since GST is due only next month.
Of the three great taxes India that collects, customs is an exception. Income arises today, tax on it is deposited monthly and returned annually. As for tax on consumption, a supply is made today, and goods can travel the country on an e-way bill without goods and services tax being paid, since GST is due only next month.
Import a consignment into India, however, and the goods will not be cleared until customs duty is paid. It could be the same taxpayer and the same government, but the country’s tax system operates on two opposite theories of trust, separated by a shoreline.
Import a consignment into India, however, and the goods will not be cleared until customs duty is paid. It could be the same taxpayer and the same government, but the country’s tax system operates on two opposite theories of trust, separated by a shoreline.
An exception to such stiff clearance already exists. Since 2016, under a facility drawn from the World Customs Organization, authorized economic operators (AEO) classified as tier 2 and above may clear their goods first—and revenue has not leaked. Trusted importers simply rotate the duty as working capital, like every other taxpayer with every other tax.
For such consignments, the release time at the country’s largest container port has fallen to about 41 hours in 2026, against roughly 77 hours for cargo that must pay before clearance. Yet, the club is microscopic. Only about 6,000 firms hold AEO status, mostly tier 1, which permits no deferral, while India has around 672,000 importers and exporters.
Those eligible to defer customs bills number about 1,500—well under 1%. And even where it exists, the facility is barely used: in 2026, it accounted for just 12% of bills of entry at seaports and 3% at land borders. A decade on, the overwhelming majority still pay duty before they get hold of shipments.
The facility follows the transaction, not the taxpayer. For instance, a tier-2 AEO firm with a bonded warehouse for manufacturing must still pay at the clearance point and cannot claim the deferral benefit. A facilitation available to a minuscule minority is not a policy. It is a privilege.
The objection to widening the facility out is that trust must be earned. But look at what AEO accreditation actually demands: on top of a compliance-and-solvency screening, a full supply-chain security audit—from premises and cargo integrity to infotech controls.
Yet, none of it is a measure of the odds that a firm will walk away from its duty. The better predictor of that is a company’s tax record, and the state already holds it: monthly GST returns, income tax filings, a compliance history scored in real-time.
An importer that files its GSTR-3B return every month is no stranger to the exchequer. Payment timing has no security implications; it is essentially a question of whether the state knows who owes it money. It always does.
The Union budget for 2026-27 took a welcome step with an Eligible Manufacturer Importer scheme that clears goods first and settles duty monthly; the Centre also widened the deferral window from 15 to 30 days for trusted importers.
The direction is right, but it is still hard for businesses to graduate to the AEO club, given the complexity of the process: a portal application, eligibility conditions, operational guidelines and a sunset clause that keeps it open till just March 2028. This easing does not reflect a substantial regime shift.
The cost of tight customs controls is measured at the berth. The finance ministry’s own National Time Release Studies identify the payment stage as a stubborn bottleneck. Importers scramble for immediate funds, manual banking interventions cascade after assessments, and all too often, the gains of advance filing and green channels dissipate at the last step because money must move before a container can.
Every hour that a cleared consignment waits for a paid challan is a toll taken on India’s attractiveness as a destination for investment and hub for global supply chains.
The fear of revenue leakage answers itself. Every importer holds an Import Export Code mapped to a GST identification number and a PAN number; every transaction is recorded. The Revised Kyoto Convention has urged for decades that the release of goods be separated from the final payment of duty. India signed up, but implementation has lagged.
The World Trade Organization Trade Facilitation Agreement that India ratified in 2016 obliges members to allow the release of goods before the final determination and payment of duty. The US, UK and EU already let compliant importers take delivery first and settle duty on a monthly cycle.
The treaty India signed and cargo-entry practices of its peers point one way. India, however, has confined it to a very thin band of AEO-certified traders, staying conservative.
A country whose ports release cargo early runs leaner supply chains: containers turn faster, detention and demurrage stop piling up, and congestion eases. In a world where businesses cannot afford any slack, time-release performance acts as an investment prospectus.
A reform that can improve that prospectus is to make deferred payments the statutory default for every registered importer. The regime should collect duty monthly, raise security issues only with a valid cause and deny access to shipments only for well recorded reasons. This will make a far bigger difference than a scheme that demands a portal application for inclusion in a closely vetted club.
India’s new customs law, whenever enacted, must collect customs duty the way India collects every other tax—after the goods have gone to work. A tax that in effect holds cargo hostage is a confession that the taxation system does not know its taxpayers. In 2026, with every importer mapped, measured and monitored in real-time, that’s no longer a sign of trade vigilance. It has long turned into a habit—and habits, unlike statutes, can and often need to be dropped for the better.
The authors are former officers, Indian Revenue Service.