We welcome finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement at this year’s HT Leadership Summit that her next reform would be of India’s customs duty regime. This is vital to boost competitiveness and trade diversification amid today’s tariff turmoil, with the US walling itself apart.
Customs reform: How a standard rate of 5% import duty could sharpen India’s export edge
SummaryThat our customs duty regime is slated for a rejig, as stated by the finance minister, is good news. But in a world of trade flux, its guiding principle needs to be identified clearly: India must use this moment to sharpen its global competitiveness.
We welcome finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement at this year’s HT Leadership Summit that her next reform would be of India’s customs duty regime. This is vital to boost competitiveness and trade diversification amid today’s tariff turmoil, with the US walling itself apart.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More