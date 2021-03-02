Cyber safety is too vital to be caught napping on

As the tools of cyber warfare get ever more sophisticated, India’s e-defence apparatus cannot afford to drop its vigil. Conventional wars have become relatively rare. The asymmetries of power projection that are gaining relevance are those in the domains of digital technology. China’s latest revision of its military strategy laid much emphasis on this. Spyware is but one aspect of it. A Beijing-backed group called Stone Panda, for example, recently aimed its cyber-moles at Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to exfiltrate intellectual property. But bits and bytes can wreak much worse havoc. If remote malevolence can cripple an electricity network, it could conceivably also push a nuclear plant into meltdown. In 2010, a sharply-aimed piece of code called Stuxnet, seen as the handiwork of Israel and America, managed to penetrate Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility and stall its uranium-enrichment for some time. The very existence of digital weapons should serve as a warning of how ugly their use could get. What India needs right now is a thorough audit of all our cyber defences to plug any gaps that may exist, apart from better Centre-state coordination on e-security. Let’s never be caught napping. It’s too dangerous.