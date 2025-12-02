In 2011, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation identified Timothy Carpenter as the ringleader of a string of armed robberies in Michigan and Ohio. Instead of obtaining a search warrant to gather evidence, they chose to obtain a court order compelling his mobile carrier to hand over cell-site location data. This allowed investigators to review Carpenter’s digital history—across a total of 12,898 separate location points—and map his precise movements over a four-month period. Armed with this data, the prosecution was able to place him at the scene of the robberies using his own cellphone data and secure a conviction.
Law enforcers can use technology to catch criminals but must not violate our constitutional rights
SummaryCourts in the West have taken a grim view of digital tools that stomp on the basic liberties of people. With privacy having been accorded the status of a fundamental right in India, we should expect the judiciary to defend it squarely.
