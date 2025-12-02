Even though ubiquitous digitization has made it possible for law enforcement agencies to deploy new mechanisms of forensic investigation, since most democracies guarantee their citizens the right to personal privacy, these tools cannot be deployed en masse over the entire population in order to identify the few among them who might be guilty of a transgression. As a result, even though criminals may be taking full advantage of these new technologies to carry out crimes that would not have been possible had it not been for what the digital realm has enabled, law enforcement cannot respond with measures that undermine constitutional safeguards.