Cybersecurity: Microsoft’s Azure woes and Google’s acquisition moves
Summary
- While Microsoft’s Windows outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike update caused panic, Google expects to solidify its lead in the field of cybersecurity by buying Wiz. Google can expect antitrust scrutiny, but its acquisition strategy is crafted to reassure regulators of no monopoly abuse.
That cybersecurity and its failures can impact large parts of the world was evident on Friday, when Microsoft’s Azure outage—reported to be on account of CrowdStrike, Azure’s first line of cyber defence—left large numbers of computer users staring at blue screens that did not budge, preventing work.