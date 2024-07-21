Cybersecurity: Microsoft’s Azure woes and Google’s acquisition moves

Also read: Blue screens everywhere are latest tech woe for Microsoft

If the acquisition goes through, it will be Google’s biggest ever. It aims to acquire Wiz for about $26 billion. (nyti.ms/3LwtPFw). Google wanting to lead in cybersecurity is no surprise; this move would shore up its cloud offerings. Its Google Cloud division, run by my school classmate Thomas Kurian, lags Amazon’s and also Microsoft’s.