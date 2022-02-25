Dabur-IOC tie-up highlights hidden monetization potential of PSUs

Dabur, like all FMCG companies, is under pressure from the changing pattern of consumption, particularly in the post-pandemic era. With the rise of e-commerce and 10-minute grocery delivery apps, urban consumption is shifting to online purchase and home-delivery mode, putting pressure on its traditional wholesaler-distributor-stockist-retailer chain. At the same time, with agriculture having been the only sector to register growth throughout the covid years, rural consumption is high. Rural markets are also those least served by brick-and-mortar and e-commerce systems.