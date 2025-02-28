Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Daily time use: We must bridge the gender gap
Summary
- The latest Time Use Survey, for 2024, reminds us that women in India bear an unfair burden of caregiving and domestic work. For the economy’s emergence, patriarchal notions of gender roles need to fade away.
The latest Time Use Survey released by India's statistics ministry earlier this week demands attention. Not for a surprise finding, but for serving us a timely reminder of a glaring gender disparity.
