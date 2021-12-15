Damp bulb city

OPEN APP
 1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 11:52 PM IST Livemint

  • A crystal ball study published by Duke University researchers in Nature Communications warns that Mumbai might need to modify work hours in response to climate change
  • This is reflective of the less-talked-about ways in which the planet’s atmospheric entrapment of heat hurts productivity

A crystal ball study published by Duke University researchers in Nature Communications warns that Mumbai might need to modify work hours in response to climate change. Today, the city’s humid afternoon heat is relatively bearable, and by their math, current carbon emissions and the enervating effects of their resultant warming are causing a loss of 4-5 work minutes per hour, totalling an hour’s loss in every 12 working hours. As heat and humidity rise, that loss could double, the study notes. A shift in routines away from the sun’s glare could foster a recovery.

This is reflective of the less-talked-about ways in which the planet’s atmospheric entrapment of heat hurts productivity. For much of India, grim forecasts have been made of people tormented a few decades ahead by “wet bulb" conditions of heat so humid that we’d risk a fever because sweat won’t evaporate to cool us down. Outdoor work, by some assessments, will need to be done at night, and indoor jobs will consume extra energy for air conditioning. Cities that are already hot and muggy, like Mumbai, could be hit harder. Acclimatization may play a role, but even that won’t work if we happen to reach the wet-bulb point.

