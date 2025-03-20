Dani Rodrik: Will America Inc and US academia protest Trump policies?
Summary
- Today’s clear and present dangers to US advancement and prosperity demand that influential leaders speak up. The rule of law, academic freedom and scientific research are all under threat.
America’s prodigious wealth and power are founded on two pillars: universities and businesses. The first produces the ideas, research and training that have made the country a Mecca for the world’s best minds. The second generates the investment and innovation that have powered America’s formidable economic engine. But now, President Donald Trump seems intent on wrecking both.