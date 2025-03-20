Dani Rodrik: Will America Inc and US academia protest Trump policies?

Trump’s assault on America’s democratic institutions has been breathtaking in its speed and brazenness. It simply is no longer possible to say ‘This is just how he talks; he’ll never carry out these threats.’ No leader can continue to doubt the seriousness of the situation. Autocrats thrive when their opponents remain divided and fearful of speaking out. Such is the tragedy of collective action: we all lose when we refuse to stick our individual necks out. That is why leading universities and big corporations, those with both the most credibility and most to lose, now bear a disproportionate responsibility to do something.