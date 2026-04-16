Only a few years ago, AI seemed like merely a nice toy: a chatbot that simulated intelligence by assembling complete sentences in response to users’ prompts but that ultimately wasn’t much more sophisticated than an advanced search engine.
Dani Rodrik: Artificial intelligence was meant to assist human work, not replace our thinking
SummaryAI’s impact on jobs is a valid concern, but a bigger risk looms: its takeover of human thought. Letting AI do our brain-work will atrophy our ability to think and incentive to learn. We need norms that will help us harness its power without losing our capacity to expand and use knowledge.
Only a few years ago, AI seemed like merely a nice toy: a chatbot that simulated intelligence by assembling complete sentences in response to users’ prompts but that ultimately wasn’t much more sophisticated than an advanced search engine.
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