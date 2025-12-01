Dani Rodrik: How should the world respond to China’s growing export dominance?
Dani Rodrik 5 min read 01 Dec 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
China’s export juggernaut has triggered calls for tariffs and reshoring, but these are suboptimal responses. Policymakers have better ways to safeguard jobs and advanced manufacturing while pursuing national security objectives. Here’s what would serve their aims better.
As China’s trade surplus grows, with its merchandise exports increasingly dominating global markets, the rest of the world is grappling with how to respond. Should countries erect trade barriers against China? Try to decouple from China by reshoring manufacturing and building national supply chains? Emulate its strategy of boosting manufacturing through industrial policies?
