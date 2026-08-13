Dani Rodrik: Is China really a mercantilist economic power? Let’s not jump to conclusions

As China continues to capture global markets for goods and its trade surpluses grow, it is increasingly viewed elsewhere as a country whose economic growth comes at the expense of the rest of the world. China’s industrial policies and growth model at large, critics complain, are beggar-thy-neighbour.
The term ‘beggar-thy-neighbour’ has an interesting history. It refers to an old children’s card game in Britain, as depicted in Charles Dickens’s 1861 novel Great Expectations, where the objective is to win all the cards in the deck.