Dani Rodrik: Trump’s coalition could collapse under the weight of its own contradictions
Summary
- Elon Musk versus Steve Bannon is just one division in MAGA-land. Divergent world-views may co-exist, sure, but the special agendas of key players would make serious ruptures all but inevitable.
Although Donald Trump came to office riding a wave of hostility against ‘elites,’ his enablers are leading members of the establishment and plutocracy. As was true during his first term, Trump has surrounded himself with a mix of conventional Republican politicians, Wall Street financiers, and economic nationalists. But this time, these groups have been joined by members of the techno-right, represented most glaringly by Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person.