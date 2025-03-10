Economic nationalists want to return to a mythical past marked by industrial glory, whereas techies envision an AI-run utopia. One is populist, the other elitist. One has faith in the wisdom and common sense of ordinary folks, the other privileges technology. One wants to stop immigration, the other welcomes skilled newcomers. One is parochial, the other globalist. One wants to break up Silicon Valley, the other to empower it. One wants to soak the rich, and the other spoon-feed the wealthy.