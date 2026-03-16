Dani Rodrik: Should economic policymakers maximize the welfare of consumers or workers?

Yet many of the regulations that slow down construction also reduce workplace injuries. Fatalities and non-fatal injuries in construction have fallen dramatically in the US since the 1970s, thanks to workplace-safety rules. How do we trade off the improvement in worker well-being these rules have enabled against the loss in home availability to the population at large? A good-jobs focus should make us more sympathetic to rules and regulations that sacrifice some efficiency if the outcome is better, safer and less precarious work.