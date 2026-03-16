What is an economy for? Since Adam Smith, economists have given a straightforward answer to this question: the economy increases our consumption possibilities. A well-functioning economy is one that offers a widening array of ever-more affordable goods and services, from food and consumer items to housing and transportation. A poorly-functioning economy is one of scarcity, where the goods and services consumers seek are either unavailable or too expensive.
Dani Rodrik: Should economic policymakers maximize the welfare of consumers or workers?
SummaryThis is a false trade-off. We must pursue productivist policies that grant workers a stronger voice while also empowering them with new tools of technology like AI. This could raise productivity, serving consumers well, and also improve job quality.
What is an economy for? Since Adam Smith, economists have given a straightforward answer to this question: the economy increases our consumption possibilities. A well-functioning economy is one that offers a widening array of ever-more affordable goods and services, from food and consumer items to housing and transportation. A poorly-functioning economy is one of scarcity, where the goods and services consumers seek are either unavailable or too expensive.
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