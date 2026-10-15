Dani Rodrik: Europe should chart its own course in its quest to fix its productivity problem

Europe’s lag in AI raises difficult questions, but it does not change the nature of the remedy. Investment in data centres and compute is costly, and the bulk of the gains will be generated through AI use, which can happen anywhere that has access to a cloud. For national-security purposes, Europe may want to avoid an excessive reliance on the US (or China). But as long as AI users are not cut off from data centres, the productivity benefits will depend less on where compute is located than on AI use.