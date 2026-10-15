Europe faces a productivity crisis. Over the past quarter-century, its labour productivity has risen only half as rapidly as that of the US, widening the gap between American and European incomes. Thanks to higher public expenditures, stronger labour-market institutions and superior safety nets, the benefits of European economic growth are better distributed. But without improved productivity, European economies and democracies will remain at risk.
Dani Rodrik: Europe should chart its own course in its quest to fix its productivity problem
SummaryEurope’s public outlays, labour protections and other safety nets mean the benefits of growth are well distributed, but it must sharply improve productivity to secure its future. Unlike the US, it should aim to use technology in the service of people rather than the other way around.
Europe faces a productivity crisis. Over the past quarter-century, its labour productivity has risen only half as rapidly as that of the US, widening the gap between American and European incomes. Thanks to higher public expenditures, stronger labour-market institutions and superior safety nets, the benefits of European economic growth are better distributed. But without improved productivity, European economies and democracies will remain at risk.
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