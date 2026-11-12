Dani Rodrik: Humanity may be experiencing the five stages of AI grief—but we have a choice yet

People facing a diagnosis of terminal illness, the Swiss-American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross famously wrote, experience five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. The same could also be said of our response to artificial intelligence’s (AI) rapidly expanding capabilities.
At first, it seemed as if AI would not amount to more than a glorified search engine or a chatbot that does a decent job of simulating a human being. That made it easy enough to deny that the technology would have much impact on our lives or professions.