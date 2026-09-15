Dani Rodrik: Services have served us a surprise revolution of productivity across the world

In 2023, University of Chicago economists Chang-Tai Hsieh and Esteban Rossi-Hansberg published a study showing that services in the US were undergoing a radical transformation.
Digital technologies and organizational innovations in retail, hospitality, personal services and medical services, they argued, had enabled some firms to become much more productive and expand their presence in local markets previously served by smaller, less efficient establishments. It was an “industrial revolution in services.”