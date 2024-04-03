Daniel Kahneman changed the lives of many

We knew that the world of mental short-cuts offered a view of human behaviour that was quite different from that of the rational man theory which held influence until then. We really believed that this new knowledge would help develop more effective solutions for human-behaviour-related problems. But the truth is that we knew very little about the world of heuristics and biases. To support all the discussions and debates we held in our office on the new world of heuristics, books were the only guides we had. That is when books like Choices: Values and Frames, Heuristics and Biases: The Psychology of Intuitive Judgement that Kahneman co-authored became our constant companions. To be honest, these academic books were not nearly as simple to read and understand as his later book, Thinking, Fast and Slow. But we had no other option back then.