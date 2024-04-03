Daniel Kahneman was the king of happiness—as a field of academic study
Summary
- What drives emotional well-being would seem beyond the reach of objective analysis but he did establish a dominion over it. His academic work on happiness stands out.
Every year, the World Happiness Report ranks countries in terms of happiness by calculating their happiness scores. The six key variables that make up this index are GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and lack of corruption. These are mostly calculated on the basis of individual self-assessments. In contrast, looking back at the legacy of Daniel Kahneman (1934-2024), a 2002 winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics who fused Psychology and Economics, it’s noteworthy that, starting in the 1990s, a significant part of his work concentrated on the assessment of “objective happiness" through “moments" of life.