Daniel Kahneman was the king of happiness—as a field of academic study

However, in contrast to Kahneman and Deaton's 2010 findings, Matt Killingsworth of the University of Pennsylvania found a linear relationship between happiness and (log) income in a 2021 study that used experience sampling. Subsequently, in 2023, Kahneman, Killingsworth and Barbara Mellers published an adversarial collaboration (perhaps Kahneman's last published paper) to resolve this dilemma. Re-analyses of the data showed that happiness rises with household income up to $100,000, after which it "abruptly" levels out in situations of extreme unhappiness. Further, happiness increases at an accelerated rate beyond $100,000 for the 30% happiest people. According to this study, Kahneman and Deaton may have arrived at the right conclusion if they had expressed their findings in terms of unhappiness as opposed to happiness, as their measurements were unable to discriminate among degrees of happiness because of a ceiling effect.