Dark clouds of war over global economy, markets. Brace for extended uncertainty.
Summary
- As geopolitical tensions threaten to disrupt energy supplies and economic stability, investors keep a wary watch
Tensions in West Asia have been high since the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023. Israel’s military actions in Gaza persist, and recent hostilities include an attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, straining relations with Tehran. In response, Iran launched missile attacks against Israel, with the US assisting Israel in intercepting most of these missiles. These developments did not come as a surprise; geopolitical experts have anticipated such scenarios since last October, yet tensions remain unmitigated.