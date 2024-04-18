Dark clouds of war over global economy, markets. Brace for extended uncertainty.

All of Asia, and especially India, depends on supplies through the Straits of Hormuz. India imports over 85% of its crude oil and more than 50% of its natural gas, with the majority sourced from West Asia. Rising energy prices would adversely affect public sector oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, as increased raw material costs would challenge refiners. Due to the elections, these companies would likely be unable to offset these costs by raising retail prices until at least early June.