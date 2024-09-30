Opinion
Data hazard: Why is TCS classified as a rubber company or printing service?
Vrunda Bansode 4 min read 30 Sep 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Summary
- We have lots of data that isn’t adding up to what it should in this age of specialized analysis. India needs to improve the accuracy of inputs used for key national statistics to get a clearer picture of the economy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is home to nearly 18% of the world population, has a billion-plus phones linked to the internet via affordable mobile services and generates an estimated 20% of global data, a figure that’s growing fast.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less