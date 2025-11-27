The biggest risk of leadership in the information age? Blindly trusting data and ignoring your gut
Data may present the truth, but is it the whole truth? In a world overrun by data, remember what sets you apart. Sharpen your intuition, imagination and ability to read weak signals that digital systems can’t process. Leadership demands what AI can’t deliver.
World War II saw the full fury of air power in battle, first exercised by Axis forces and then by the Allies, culminating in American B-29 bombers dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But before that, as the US sent warplanes behind enemy lines in Europe, most were shot down by German tanks and air fighters. A pressing need was to armour these planes. But this made these craft heavy.