Rely on modern geothermal energy to power our AI ambitions
Summary
- India must move fast on enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) for clean and uninterrupted power. These could come up faster than nuclear plants and can satisfy the huge appetite of data centres focused on artificial intelligence.
If data is the fuel that powers the digital revolution, data centres are the tanks in which they are stored, primed and kept ready for use when needed. This is why any country looking to play a role in the digital future of the world has no choice but to make sure it has the capacity of a data centre to support that ambition.