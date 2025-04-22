Rely on modern geothermal energy to power our AI ambitions

As glad as I am that we will finally remove hurdles in the way of building nuclear power plants in the country, we cannot rely on nuclear energy alone to solve our data centre problem. It takes anywhere from eight to 10 years to build even a small modular reactor, and that is way more time than we have. We need energy solutions that scale in years, not decades—and offer the reliability of nuclear energy with none of the risk, the cleanliness of renewables without intermittency, and the locality of distribution without any need to first acquire large tracts of land.