The data centre sector is booming. It doesn't need state subsidies.
Summary
Booming demand for these units should suffice to attract investment and boost supply. India needs an AI leap, no doubt, but a subsidy for AI infrastructure isn’t an optimal use of public funds for it. Instead, support basic research that can deliver innovations.
India’s draft data centre policy proposes a 20-year tax holiday for the sector. Whether this would be worthwhile, given that fiscal resources are always scarce, demands a close look.
