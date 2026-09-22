Follow the buzz? A headlong rush for data centres in India may cost the country dear

Amid conflicting reports on the long-term effects of data centres comes news that National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid) has sanctioned loans exceeding ₹3,000 crore each to at least four data-centre projects in India. These credit facilities carry moratoriums of as much as five years, followed by repayment over the next 10 years.
Amid conflicting reports on the long-term effects of data centres comes news that National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid) has sanctioned loans exceeding ₹3,000 crore each to at least four data-centre projects in India. These credit facilities carry moratoriums of as much as five years, followed by repayment over the next 10 years.
To Nabfid, set up in 2021 for infra-funding, this sector offers an opportunity to deploy long-term finance in projects that require huge upfront investment but can generate recurring cash flows once operational.
To Nabfid, set up in 2021 for infra-funding, this sector offers an opportunity to deploy long-term finance in projects that require huge upfront investment but can generate recurring cash flows once operational.
Data centres house servers, networking equipment and support systems that keep digital services up and running. They first emerged in the mid-20th century, but today, the rise of AI has led them to proliferate at a stunning scale.
These facilities can take many forms, from server rooms within office buildings to massive campuses the size of hundreds of football fields, the kind that US hyperscalers prefer. Placing them in orbit is a pursuit too.
Viewed as key assets in an AI race, their frenzied build-up is no surprise. But there is a flip side to it. In the US, polls show that 65% to 70% of Americans oppose data centres in their neighbourhoods. Just the noise they make can be hard to bear.
Might resistance emerge in India too? While capital inflows for local set-ups might appear attractive, given our need for macro stability, India must tread carefully. Do their benefits outweigh the downsides? Do we have the power and water resources that data centres guzzle?
And should we always onshore what rich countries offshore? Unlike offshored work done by back offices, data centres do not create or provide too many jobs to locals, except in their construction stage. Since they are highly automated, once they are set up, they need only a skeletal staff to look after operations.
It is true that India has been accused of missing out on the AI boom, unlike China, but a headlong rush for data centres may cost us dear. Apart from the vast sums of money required reflecting the capital-intensive nature of this sector, the most ambitious of them require substantial power and water cooling capacity. Although new clean-energy projects could supply electricity, as hyperscalers say, water stress may worsen if care is not taken.
Ecological advocacy groups warn that a data-centre overload would cause critical shortages of power and drinking water. Even if some fears are exaggerated, the point of proper planning cannot be brushed aside.
Protests against these set-ups in the West are a forewarning. And while the quest to place them in space is not just about escaping earthly constraints but also about easy solar energy access and radiative cooling, the very idea that they’re best put far away will surely shape perceptions.
According to a World Resources Institute publication of February 2026, data centres can impact local well-being in various ways. Apart from their noise pollution and energy-water voracity, they could take away patches of land that marginalized folks depend on. True, we need enough national capacity to hold our own in AI, but we shouldn’t take a bigger leap into this industry than a calm calculus warrants.