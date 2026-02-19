Every week, artificial intelligence (AI) claims become more stratospheric. Earlier this month, Elon Musk told a podcast of his plans to put satellites housing giant data centres in space that would be run on solar power. “In 36 months, probably closer to 30 months, the most compelling place to put AI will be in space,” he said. Jeff Bezos and Google are reportedly planning something similar.
Go ahead, put data centres in space—but AI had better improve lives back here on Earth
SummaryElon Musk envisions space as the future home for AI data centres. That may cut cooling costs and leave terrestrial electricity for humans. The large AI model that we in India need, meanwhile, is a government interface that can serve a billion plus people without routine glitches and Aadhaar failures
