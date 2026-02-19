Go ahead, put data centres in space—but AI had better improve lives back here on Earth

Even as both the state and private sector struggle to give up their love for the eternal paper chase, the true test for AI is tools such as Sarlaben, which helps dairy farmers in Gujarat, and MahaVistaar, for farmers in Maharashtra. As Mint’s uplifting Long Story on Tuesday recounted, both are successes. The story quoted a sugarcane farmer who used an AI app to drastically reduce the chemical he was using as wrongly advised by a village shop. The red spots on his sugarcane disappeared. When a cow is sick, there is no need to wait for a vet.