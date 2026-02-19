Go ahead, put data centres in space—but AI had better improve lives back here on Earth

This week, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Vinod Khosla made an even more bold prediction. Speaking to Prannoy Roy on DeKoder, he laid out a vision so utopian that it resembled India as a paradise. Khosla prophesized that by 2030, a poor child in rural India would, via AI, have tutors as good as those of wealthy children in big cities. A farmer, Khosla said, will have access to doctors via AI who will somehow know his entire medical history.